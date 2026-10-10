Watch: Kim You Jung Goes Through Park Jinyoung's Stolen Wallet In '100 Days Of Deception' Preview

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has shared a new sneak peek of its first episode!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

The newly released preview of tonight’s premiere shows pickpocket Lee Ga Kyeong with her found family, happily going through her loot for the day. After opening a suitcase she stole earlier that day, Lee Ga Kyeong is disappointed to find mostly clothing, remarking that she was hoping the contents would be expensive.

At the bottom, Lee Ga Kyeong finds a small sack of rice, leading her pickpocketing partner Inoma (Hong Sa Bin) to exclaim, “I haven’t seen white rice in years!” However, Lee Ga Kyeong strictly forbids her companions from eating it, declaring that she’s going to sell it instead.

Next, Lee Ga Kyeong looks inside the wallet she stole from Kim Tae Woong that day, only to once again be disappointed when it contains less cash than she was hoping to find. Inoma then asks her for a 10 percent cut of her findings, but he fails to calculate the correct amount, and Lee Ga Kyeong sighs, “What would he do without me?”

As she continues to go through Kim Tae Woong’s wallet, she finds a student ID card that reveals he’s a student at the University of Tokyo and wonders aloud, “What is a University of Tokyo student doing here in Gyeongseong [Seoul]?” Lee Ga Kyeong then finds a pawn shop receipt, but crumples it up and throws it away, scoffing that it’s not worth anything.

However, just as she thinks she’s done inspecting her haul for the day, Lee Ga Kyeong notices that the empty suitcase keeps tipping over—suggesting that there may be something hidden inside its lining.

Check out the new preview below!

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And watch her latest drama “Dear X” below:

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