Kim Ji Yeon And Park Seo Ham Live Together As College Students In 'Dive Into You'

On the next episode of “Dive into You,” Kim Ji Yeon and Park Seo Ham will reunite as college students!

“Dive into You” is a new fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

Previously on “Dive into You,” Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru attempted to change the future by desperately trying to stop Jung Woo Jae from giving up judo. As a result of their efforts, Jung Woo Jae wound up taking first place in the national team trials.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Yoon Ha Na will find herself living together with Jung Woo Jae after traveling back in time to 2013. After returning to her college years, Yoon Ha Na discovers that the two of them are now students attending the same university.

Newly released stills from the episode capture the two roommates looking comfortable sitting side by side as they chat over drinks in their living room.

Notably, Yoon Ha Na learns that Jung Woo Jae is studying to become a bodyguard, suggesting that her efforts to change his fate may have been futile. Given this new information, it remains to be seen what strategy Yoon Ha Na will come up with next in order to change the past.

The fifth episode of “Dive into You” will air on October 10 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first four episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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