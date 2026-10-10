Jang Dong Yoon And Kim Seung Yoon Share Beautiful Wedding Photos

Before tying the knot on October 10, Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon shared a glimpse of their romantic wedding photo shoot!

The two actors will be getting married today in a private ceremony—and to celebrate the occasion, Jang Dong Yoon rang in their wedding day by sharing several gorgeous pictures from their photo shoot.

Check out Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon’s wedding photos below!

Once again, congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon in their drama “The Tale of Nokdu” below:

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