Seo Kang Jun, Ahn Eun Jin, And Lee Joo Ahn Share A Tense Encounter In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

Get ready for an uncomfortable encounter on the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours”!

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

Previously on “A Love Other Than Yours,” Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) learned the truth about what happened between Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) and Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) on the night of the first snow.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the three characters will come together in a tense confrontation. One photo shows Han Tae Seung with his hand on Lee Mi Do’s shoulder, while another captures Namgoong Ho embracing her.

Meanwhile, Lee Young Do (Kim Nam Hee) and Lee Wan Do (Lee Min Jae) respond warily to the arrival of a man they’ve never seen before.

To find out how this emotionally charged situation plays out, catch the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” on October 10 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “The One and Only” below:

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