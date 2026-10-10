SM Shares Update On aespa's Giselle's Health After She Leaves Stage Mid-Concert

SM Entertainment has released a statement on aespa’s Giselle’s health.

During aespa’s concert in Seattle on October 9, Giselle unexpectedly left the stage midway through the concert due to her health, and the other members of the group wrapped up the show without her.

Shortly afterwards, SM Entertainment released the following statement in English explaining that Giselle would be unable to participate in the remainder of the show:

Hello,



We would like to inform you that Giselle will be unable to participate in the remainder of today’s Seattle show, including the Hi-Bye and Send-Off.



First and foremost, we sincerely apologize to all the fans who came to the Seattle show and have been looking forward to seeing Giselle.



Earlier this morning, Giselle experienced cold symptoms and received medical attention and treatment. As her condition improved, she decided to take the stage as planned. However, her condition worsened significantly after the opening performance, and following discussions with the medical team and on-site staff, it was decided that she would be unable to participate in the remainder of today’s show and scheduled events.



As a result, today’s Hi-Bye and Send-Off will proceed with three members: Karina, Winter and Ningning.



We will do everything we can to ensure that Giselle receives the rest and care she needs to make a full recovery.



We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support.



Thank you.

Get well soon, Giselle!