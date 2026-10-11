October Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from September 11 to October 11.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 9,637,135, marking a 13.49 percent increase in their score since September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “REMINE” and “uncles,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “perform,” “advertise,” and “root for.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 96.37 percent positive reactions.

IVE rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,679,810, marking a 15.78 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK took third place for October with a brand reputation index of 4,168,516.

Red Velvet ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,981,323, marking a 25.22 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, aespa rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,591,159, marking a 19.14 percent increase in their score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Red Velvet’s Joy in her drama “The One and Only” on Viki below:

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And check out Irene’s film “Double Patty” below:

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