October Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 11, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from September 11 to October 11.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 9,637,135, marking a 13.49 percent increase in their score since September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “REMINE” and “uncles,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “perform,” “advertise,” and “root for.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 96.37 percent positive reactions.

IVE rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,679,810, marking a 15.78 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK took third place for October with a brand reputation index of 4,168,516.

Red Velvet ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,981,323, marking a 25.22 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, aespa rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,591,159, marking a 19.14 percent increase in their score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. IVE
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. Red Velvet
  5. aespa
  6. LE SSERAFIM
  7. TWICE
  8. KiiiKiii
  9. Hearts2Hearts
  10. i-dle
  11. Girls’ Generation
  12. OH MY GIRL
  13. ILLIT
  14. izna
  15. WJSN
  16. UNIS
  17. H1-KEY
  18. ITZY
  19. FIFTY FIFTY
  20. MAMAMOO
  21. TUIDE
  22. Apink
  23. NMIXX
  24. fromis_9
  25. BABYMONSTER
  26. STAYC
  27. MEOVV
  28. tripleS
  29. I.O.I
  30. KISS OF LIFE

Watch Red Velvet’s Joy in her drama “The One and Only” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Irene’s film “Double Patty” below:

Watch Now

aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
I.O.I
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
izna
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
MAMAMOO
MEOVV
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RESCENE
STAYC
tripleS
TUIDE
TWICE
UNIS
WJSN

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