'100 Days Of Deception' Premieres To Highest Ratings Of Any 2026 tvN Weekend Drama

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is off to a strong start!

On October 10, the new spy romance drama starring Kim You Jung and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung kicked off on the highest premiere ratings of any tvN Saturday-Sunday drama in 2026. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “100 Days of Deception” scored an average nationwide rating of 5.3 percent, making it the most-watched cable show of any kind to air on Saturday.

Meanwhile, SBS’s new medical noir drama “Doctor X” enjoyed a significant rise in viewership for its second episode, which was the most-watched program of Saturday overall with an average nationwide rating of 14.9 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” came in at a close second with an average nationwide rating of 14.7 percent, while KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” wrapped up the first half of its run on a nationwide average of 2.3 percent.

Channel A’s “Dive into You” earned an average nationwide rating of 0.3 percent for its fifth episode, and JTBC’s “Fly High Butterfly” rose to a nationwide average of 1.7 percent for the night.

Watch “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out “Dive into You” below:

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