'100 Days Of Deception' Premieres To Highest Ratings Of Any 2026 tvN Weekend Drama

"100 Days Of Deception" Premieres To Highest Ratings Of Any 2026 tvN Weekend Drama

Drama
Oct 11, 2026
by E Cha

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is off to a strong start!

On October 10, the new spy romance drama starring Kim You Jung and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung kicked off on the highest premiere ratings of any tvN Saturday-Sunday drama in 2026. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “100 Days of Deception” scored an average nationwide rating of 5.3 percent, making it the most-watched cable show of any kind to air on Saturday.

Meanwhile, SBS’s new medical noir drama “Doctor X” enjoyed a significant rise in viewership for its second episode, which was the most-watched program of Saturday overall with an average nationwide rating of 14.9 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” came in at a close second with an average nationwide rating of 14.7 percent, while KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” wrapped up the first half of its run on a nationwide average of 2.3 percent.

Channel A’s “Dive into You” earned an average nationwide rating of 0.3 percent for its fifth episode, and JTBC’s “Fly High Butterfly” rose to a nationwide average of 1.7 percent for the night.

Watch “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out “Dive into You” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)

100 Days of Deception
A Love Other Than Yours
Dive into You
Doctor X
Fly High Butterfly
Kim You Jung
Love on the Menu
Park Jinyoung
ratings

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read