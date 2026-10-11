Park Jinyoung Confronts Kim You Jung In '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” has shared a suspenseful glimpse of its next episode!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) and Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng)’s plot to assassinate Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu) went awry when Lee Ga Kyeong unexpectedly turned up asking to be paid for bullets she had found in Yoo So Ran’s suitcase.

Things were further complicated by the arrival of a mystery man disguised as a cake delivery person who had his own assassination agenda. When this mysterious assassin took Lee Ga Kyeong hostage, she quietly revealed his identity to Sato Hideo in English.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Lee Ga Kyeong looks frightened and anxious while surrounded by police officers. Meanwhile, the gun in Sato Hideo’s hand and a broken window hint at the fierce physical fight that has just taken place.

After escaping Yoo So Ran’s house, Lee Ga Kyeong crouches on the ground as if her legs have just given out. She is soon followed by Sato Hideo, who gazes at her with eyes full of distrust and anger.

Naturally, Sato Hideo is suspicious that the pickpocket who stole his wallet reappeared as a live-in maid at the house to which his father was invited.

“Lee Ga Kyeong will face a crisis after being caught up in an unexpected incident,” teased the drama’s production team. “Her ill-fated connections to Sato Hideo, Yoo So Ran, and Yoo Philip will also become even more tangled and complicated.”

They went on, “Unpredictable events will continue to unfold as Lee Ga Kyeong, who has now become a target of suspicion, winds up becoming not a pickpocket or a live-in maid, but a spy for Gugukdan.”

The second episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on October 11 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in his film “Hi-Five” below:

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