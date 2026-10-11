Park Seo Ham And Kim Ji Yeon Practice A Kiss Scene In 'Dive Into You'

“Dive into You” has shared a glimpse of a romantic moment from its next episode!

“Dive into You” is a new fantasy romance drama starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After traveling back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Dive into You,” Yoon Ha Na tried to steer Jung Woo Jae away from becoming a bodyguard by finding a new path for him in the form of acting. Trying to get him cast as the male lead of the short film in which she would be starring, Yoon Ha Na worked hard to help Jung Woo Jae practice his acting.

At the end of the latest episode, Jung Woo Jae nervously confessed his feelings for Yoon Ha Na, which led to them finally sharing their first kiss.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the two throw themselves into acting practice, with Yoon Ha Na tirelessly helping Jung Woo Jae rehearse day and night. As an experienced professional, Yoon Ha Na not only reads lines together with Jung Woo Jae, but she helps him grow into a worthy leading actor by coaching him with a discerning eye.

While practicing a kiss scene, Jung Woo Jae gets adorably flustered by the sudden physical contact between them. Veteran actress Yoon Ha Na, on the other hand, uses her skills and experience to deliver an intensive lesson.

The next episode of “Dive into You” will air on October 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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