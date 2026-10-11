Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Get Into A Heated Fight In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

On the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours,” the tension between Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin will reach its breaking point.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

Previously on “A Love Other Than Yours,” Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) was deeply hurt by the fact that he had to find out from Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) how Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) truly felt about filmmaking. But when he heard that Han Tae Seung had “flipped on a switch” for Lee Mi Do in a life that had gone dim, Namgoong Ho unexpectedly suggested that she try dating Han Tae Seung before returning to him.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Lee Mi Do will turn the tables by similarly suggesting that Namgoong Ho try seeing Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram), accusing him of being aware that his younger colleague likes him.

After encouraging one another to see other people, the couple winds up getting into a fight when Lee Mi Do shows up at the mudflat where Namgoong Ho is collecting samples for work.

Describing the scene where the couple gets into a heated wrestling match in the mud, Ahn Eun Jin remarked, “It’s a scene where the two of them truly lay bare their honest, innermost feelings and go on to make their next choice. It’s a scene where each and every line of dialogue was relatable and painful.”

“Because it’s a really long scene, we rolled around in the mudflat all day while filming it,” continued the actress. “I think it stands out in my memory even more because it was a scene that I really liked, but was very physically demanding to shoot.”

To find out what happens during this climactic fight, catch the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “The One and Only” below:

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