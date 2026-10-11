Ha Seok Jin Is Left Speechless By Hani's Bold Transformation In 'Love On The Menu'

Get ready for tonight’s episode of “Love on the Menu”!

“Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

The newly released stills tease Han Gyu Rim’s unexpected plans to get Kim Moo Jin to lose interest in her. Previously, she tried various methods such as pretending to act fickle and rejecting his kindness to turn him away, but her family continued to express support for Kim Moo Jin, making the situation even more difficult for Han Gyu Rim.

In the upcoming episode, Han Gyu Rim will make a bold transformation with a new red dress, showing a style she rarely showcases. Kim Moo Jin also appears to be at a loss for words at Han Gyu Rim’s sudden transformation, making viewers curious to find out if he will be able to discover Han Gyu Rim’s true intentions.

Furthermore, Go Yoon Hee’s (Yoon Yoo Sun) step-daughter Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Ju Yeon) will share a meeting with Go Yoon Hee’s ex-husband’s son Han Gyu Seo (Park Soo Oh), creating a tense moment and raising questions about what changes their meeting will bring.

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on October 11 at 8 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Love on the Menu” below:

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