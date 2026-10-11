Watch: Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, And Jang Se Hyuk Impress With Their Team Play On Set Of 'Dive Into You'

“Dive into You” has taken viewers behind the scenes of episodes 3 and 4!

The making-of video begins with Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, and Jang Se Hyuk hard at work to rehears a difficult scene. Kim Ji Yeon immerses herself in the scene, unable to stop crying even after the take is finished.

In another action scene, Jang Se Hyuk brings laughter with his chaotic performance. Kim Ji Yeon and Park Seo Ham can’t stop laughing, and the two also team up to deliver an impressive action scene together.

Park Seo Ham praises, “It was hard to hold back my laughter, but it’s a relief that Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk) is cute. Ha Ru used to do judo, so I’m relying on him while filming.” Meanwhile, Kim Ji Yeon shows off her judo uniform, talking about being a member of the national team in her “past life,” referring to her character in “Twenty-Five, Twenty-One.” Furthermore, at karaoke, the cast has a blast singing together, impressing with their vocals and singing freely.

Watch the making-of video below!

The next episode of “Dive into You” will air on October 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

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