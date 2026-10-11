Watch: Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, And More Bid Farewell To 'The Ordinary Jackpot'

“The Ordinary Jackpot” has released a new making-of video from the final episodes!

The final making-of video for episodes 9 and 10 features the lively energy on set as well as the stellar teamwork of the actors who energize the set with endless ad-lib ideas and professionalism.

Lee Jun Hyuk, who plays Gong Eun Tae, reflects on how proud he feels that the actors felt great about their experience of filming the drama, adding, “It’s great that everyone had affection for the project.”

Seo Hyun Woo, who plays Yang Joon Ho, highlights the unexpected bromance between his character with Gong Eun Tae, also sharing his affection for Sales Team 5 and talking about the great atmosphere on set. He comments, “We filmed enjoyably while having fun, so I feel relieved, but I think I’ll miss [the drama] a lot.”

Oh Dae Hwan, who plays Jung Sun Hyuk, talks about how enjoyable it was to come on set. Wrapping up, Baek Yae In, Hong Jin Ki, Ha Yul Ri, and more also bid farewell to “The Ordinary Jackpot” and express their love for the drama.

Watch the making-of video below!

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