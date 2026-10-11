Rosé, ILLIT, aespa, BABYMONSTER, And Shaun Earn RIAJ Platinum Certifications For Streaming In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” and ILLIT’s debut track “Magnetic” both earned triple platinum certifications for surpassing 300 million streams each in Japan.

Meanwhile, aespa’s “Spicy,” BABYMONSTER’s “SHEESH,” and Shaun’s “Way Back Home” (featuring Conor Maynard) [Sam Feldt Edit] were all certified platinum after surpassing 100 million streams each in Japan.

Congratulations to all of the artists!