'Between Steps' Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Kim So Hyun And Choo Young Woo

ENA’s new drama “Between Steps” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“Between Steps” is a new romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Check out all the new behind-the-scenes photos of the drama’s leads below!

Spoilers

In the first two episodes of the drama, Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun made viewers’ hearts flutter with the chemistry that sparked between Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin from their very first meeting. After being instantly drawn to one another, the two of them repeatedly crossed paths as if destined to meet.

At the end of the second episode, the romantic tension between them unexpectedly reached a breaking point as Im Yoo Jin suddenly pulled Park Min Jae in for a kiss.

To find out what happens next in the two students’ relationship, catch the third episode of “Between Steps” on October 12 at 10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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