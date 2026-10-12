Watch: 'Running Man' Previews 'EXchange' Special With Apink's Chorong And Girl's Day's Yura

Get ready for an “EXchange”-themed episode of “Running Man”!

On October 11, the popular SBS variety show aired a sneak peek of its next episode, which will feature Apink’s Chorong and Girl’s Day’s Yura as guests.

The preview begins with the “Running Man” producing director (PD) explaining that Chorong and Yura are both romantically “linked” to Yang Se Chan in different ways. Yura was swept up in a dating rumor with Yang Se Chan, and Yang Se Chan previously named Chorong as his ideal type.

Initially, Yang Se Chan gets excited as he seemingly finds himself at the center of a love triangle. But things soon take a decidedly unromantic turn as the female guests unleash their competitive streaks in the show’s various games.

Chorong and Yura’s episode of “Running Man” will air on October 18 at 6:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

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