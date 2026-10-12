'100 Days Of Deception' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode; 'A Love Other Than Yours' Dips To All-Time Low

tvN’s new drama “100 Days of Deception” is on the rise!

On October 11, “100 Days of Deception” enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the new spy romance drama took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.6 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent, marking a new all-time low for the series.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” was the most-watched show of Sunday, with its latest episode rising to an average nationwide rating of 16.3 percent.

JTBC’s “Fly High Butterfly” climbed slightly to an average nationwide rating of 2.0 percent, while Channel A’s “Dive into You” held steady with a nationwide average of 0.3 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out “Dive into You” below:

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