Kim Yun Seok Faces His Final Days As A Station Master In New Film “White Blast”

The upcoming film “White Blast” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Yun Seok!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller film that follows the story of Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a station master nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), after they discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

Kim Yun Seok plays Gap Soo, a station master who has guarded Seolo Station for many years. With his final day on the job approaching, he must hand over his duties to his successor. However, heavy snowfall delays Hyun Taek’s arrival and disrupts those plans. After meeting his successor, Gap Soo, who has managed the station in his own way for years, begins to experience a range of emotions.

The newly released stills capture moments from Gap Soo’s daily life. From meticulously straightening his uniform and adjusting his hat in front of a mirror to personally inspecting the snow-covered tracks, the images showcase the experience of a veteran station master.

In contrast, stills showing him sitting alone in a cluttered station office and hurriedly opening a door hint at a more unsettling atmosphere. They raise questions about what could have happened at the once-peaceful Seolo Station.

Kim Yun Seok described the film as a work featuring distinctly drawn characters and a tightly woven narrative. He explained that he paid particular attention to the emotions that arise between someone who has held a position for many years and someone who is about to take it over.

The actor added that Gap Soo is a character torn between conflicting emotions, including lingering attachment, regret, pride, admiration and jealousy. He also noted that the relationship between the veteran station master and his successor is a central element of the film.

“White Blast” will hit theaters in November. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Kim Yun Seok in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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