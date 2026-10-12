Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Unexpectedly Clash After A Perfect First Date In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has teased the chemistry between Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

In the drama, Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) and Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) become embroiled in an unexpected incident after a perfect first date. Despite sharing the same experience, the two offer entirely different accounts of what happened, putting them at odds. While a man sticks to the facts, a woman believes her version of events is the truth, leaving one of them lying. Their psychological battle, fueled by conflicting memories and claims, is expected to heighten the drama’s suspense.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills capture the contrasting dynamic between Kang Ji Sun and Min Joon Ho.

In the first still, the two sit side by side on a sofa late at night, holding wineglasses as they gaze at each other. With rain falling outside the window, their eyes convey warmth and excitement. Their mutual attraction comes across naturally, evoking a scene from a romantic drama.

However, the mood shifts completely in the second still. Their affectionate gazes have disappeared, replaced by expressions of anger and hostility. Tension fills the space between them as they face off, seemingly on the verge of a confrontation.

The production team explained that the two actors would portray a dramatic shift in emotions and in their relationship as their characters become increasingly entangled and repeatedly clash following their first date.

They added that the unpredictable storyline will keep viewers on edge and encouraged audiences to look forward to the performances of the two actors, highlighting their acting skills, mutual consideration and on-screen chemistry.

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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