Sung Hoon Talks About Why He Chose To Star In “What A Boss Wants,” Role Preparation, And More

Sung Hoon has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants”!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Sung Hoon plays Kwon Do Hyuk, the CEO of OYES Entertainment. A perfectionist with strong personal preferences, he insists on listening exclusively to classical music. Accustomed to judging everything according to his own principles, Kwon Do Hyuk experiences an upheaval in his daily life when he meets the unpredictable Lee Eun Chae.

Speaking about what drew him to the project, Sung Hoon cited his existing connection with the team from a previous production and the script, stating, “There was no reason not to take this project.”

He said he was particularly drawn to Kwon Do Hyuk himself, a character whose exceptional abilities, rather than his glamorous background, make him appealing. Jokingly, he added, “He’s the kind of guy who would never have to worry about going hungry no matter where he goes.”

Discussing his approach to building the character, Sung Hoon said, “I spent a lot of time thinking about what kind of life someone with plenty of money and exceptional abilities would lead.” He added that while he intended to preserve the original web novel’s overall framework, he also sought to remain faithful to the drama’s script while bringing his own interpretation to the role.

Speaking about his chemistry with co-star Oh Se Young, Sung Hoon said, “She’s such a bright and positive actress, and I get a lot of positive energy from her as well. Thanks to her, there are plenty of moments to laugh, so filming has been a happy experience.”

He continued, “I’m trying to understand and portray Kwon Do Hyuk’s thoughts and actions. I hope viewers will watch to see what emotions Kwon Do Hyuk experiences when he meets Lee Eun Chae and how he changes.”

“What a Boss Wants” will premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Sung Hoon’s “Perfect Marriage Revenge” on Viki:

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