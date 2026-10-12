Kim So Hyun Sheds Tears Over Choo Young Woo's Indifferent Attitude In 'Between Steps'



ENA’s “Between Steps” has unveiled new stills ahead of its next episode!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Spoilers

Previously, Im Yoo Jin became interested in robotics through Park Min Jae, leading her to give up on graduate school for fashion design and instead pursue a graduate degree in mechanical engineering. After discovering the reason behind Im Yoo Jin’s decision to change her major, Park Min Jae relayed her potential to Professor Ahn Jae Hong (Lee Chang Hoon), and Im Yoo Jin was ultimately accepted, joining the robotics lab.

Amidst this situation, Kim Se Jin (Im Jin Hyo), a graduate school colleague of Im Yoo Jin, emerges as a new variable. A graduate of a prestigious university’s Department of Electronic Engineering, Kim Se Jin is someone who had been at odds with Im Yoo Jin since the mechanical engineering graduate school entrance exam. As these two individuals with different backgrounds begin working in the same laboratory, their rivalry is set to intensify.

The newly released stills capture Park Min Jae and Kim Se Jin sitting side-by-side on a basketball court bench, eating ice cream. While the two are engaged in a comfortable conversation, Im Yoo Jin is seen watching them with a rigid facial expression. As Im Yoo Jin reveals her discomfort at seeing Park Min Jae and Kim Se Jin growing closer, subtle tension begins to form between the three.

In another set of photos, Im Yoo Jin is captured shedding tears in front of Park Min Jae. The contrast between Park Min Jae, who is holding two mysterious sheets of paper, and Im Yoo Jin, who is unable to control her emotions, adds to the curiosity about what will happen to the two on their very first day at the laboratory.

The production team stated, “The ‘spiky’ chemistry between Im Yoo Jin and Kim Se Jin will unfold intensely,” adding, “In the process, we will also see Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin drifting apart as they feel hurt by even the smallest things. Please pay attention to the emotional shifts of these two, who seem to be getting closer only to miss each other again.”

The next episode of “Between Steps” airs on October 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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