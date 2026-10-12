Cho Seong Ha, Baek Sung Hyun, And More Stand With Or Against Jang Hyuk In “Sword & Silence”

“Sword & Silence” has unveiled new stills featuring characters surrounding Jang Hyuk!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

At the center of the drama is Yeon Gaesomun (Jang Hyuk), a war hero of Goguryeo. Using his combat skills and ruthless nature to expand his power, Yeon Gaesomun pursues an increasingly autocratic course.

As his influence begins to threaten King Go Geon Mu (Cho Seong Ha), the power struggle between the two reaches its peak. Go Geon Mu attempts to eliminate Yeon Gaesomun to strengthen royal authority but finds himself in danger when Yeon Gaesomun launches a counterattack. Their rivalry sets the stage for a confrontation that will change the fate of Goguryeo.

Yeon Gaesomun also becomes entangled with Go Yeon Mu (Baek Sung Hyun), who seeks to protect Go Geon Mu. Impressed by Go Yeon Mu’s loyalty to his sovereign, Yeon Gaesomun spares his life. However, when Go Yeon Mu ultimately refuses to join his side, Yeon Gaesomun sends him to Liaodong. As Go Yeon Mu defends Liaodong, Yeon Gaesomun consolidates his power and prepares for a bloody war against the Tang dynasty. Their stories portray two generals who take different paths in their efforts to protect Goguryeo.

At the height of his power, Yeon Gaesomun installs King Bojang (Hong Kyung In) on the throne to control the royal court. Bojang is portrayed as a powerless puppet king who can only watch as his kingdom crumbles.

After Yeon Gaesomun’s death, his sons, Yeon Nam Saeng (Kim Aaron) and Yeon Nam Geon (Jung Ji Hwan), plunge Goguryeo into a civil war driven by their lust for power, ultimately leading the kingdom toward its downfall.

The production team said, “Alongside the narrative of Silla’s unification of the Three Kingdoms, the series will offer an in-depth portrayal of the sweeping historical events surrounding Goguryeo’s fall and revival. The stories of Goguryeo’s key figures, who faced the turbulent storms of history head-on, will powerfully portray the tragic narratives and the futility of absolute power that once held the world in its grip.”

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Cho Seong Ha in “Queen Mantis” on Viki:

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Also watch Jang Hyuk in “Tell Me What You Saw” below:

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