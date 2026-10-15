4 Rewarding Moments From The Final Episodes Of “The Ordinary Jackpot” 

There are moments that can definitely change your life, for better or for worse. It all depends on the glass you look through. For Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), winning the lottery at times felt like a blessing, but at other times it seemed like a curse. However, at the end of the day, every change brings something new. Reaching the conclusion of this story, here are some rewarding moments in the last episodes of “The Ordinary Jackpot”!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 9-10 ahead.

1. Honsung winning against CGM

One thing about this show is that they know exactly how to keep the tension going throughout every episode. Every minute feels as if things are going south for Eun Tae and his team, their chance to succeed slipping away from their fingers. It keeps you on the edge, expecting, only to reveal later on that they had already figured everything out. It’s a constant in every episode, and yet, it gets you every time until the very end. So, when they show us that Eun Tae’s plan to go against CGM works, it’s very rewarding.

Once Honsung has the upper hand over the market again, it’s their time to take advantage of the situation and set their own conditions. It’s pretty much as Yang Joon Ho (Seo Hyun Woo) said: the industry is ever-changing, and someone who might be at the top could quickly fall down to the bottom overnight. In the end, Eun Tae also learns to work hard, but also to work smarter.

2. Gong Eun Tae making peace with Jung Sun Hyuk

When his plans to take down Honsung backfire, Jung Sun Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan) has no choice but to admit defeat and back down. However, contrary to some stories, he doesn’t have a terrible ending. After all, he isn’t some heinous villain; he is simply human. He might have seemed wicked and a hypocrite, but his actions revolved mostly around business; there wasn’t anything fully personal.

We can’t talk about character development because underneath everything, he stayed true to himself. He could be seen as cynical or simply as a realist. Just like Eun Tae isn’t exactly perfect, they both understand their flaws and come to terms with each other. They don’t remain as colleagues or friends like they used to be, but they can peacefully say farewell to each other without hard feelings in between.

3. Gong Eun Tae’s team getting promoted

It took its time, but after going above and beyond every time a new problem arose, Sales Team 5’s efforts finally pay off. Not only does Eun Tae get promoted to deputy director, but Yang Joon Ho also gets rewarded for his commitment and dedication with a new position as a team leader once the whole sales division changes. Looking at the evolution of their relationship and how much they grew as a team, it feels especially gratifying.

Nonetheless, when Eun Tae has the chance to personally meet the CEO and ask for Lee Ji Hye (Ha Yul Ri) to become a permanent employee, he discovers that not all good intentions lead to good results. In fact, she gets fired instantly. Luckily, Eun Tae has a backup plan to send her to Italy to be an employee for their new commercial partner. Though the plot twist seems rather unexpected, life is just the same. You might hope for a specific outcome, only to find yourself with a different result. The most important thing is to always work for the best.

4. Gong Eun Tae reflecting on his future

In that sense, Gong Eun Tae has one of the most significant endings. His life, which was dull and suffocating until the moment he won the lottery, changed not only due to the money, but due to his own will. His actions, rather than the money alone, were the spark that ignited the movement in Honsung. But he didn’t do it alone; his team also had a big part in it.

So, when he reflects on his situation, he realizes that his future is brighter and more promising now because he can see the true value of the people around him and himself. His workplace stayed the same, but his perspective, prospects, and team definitely improved, making his life easier and happier, and that seems like the exact definition of “The Ordinary Jackpot.”

Binge-watch “The Ordinary Jackpot” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “The Ordinary Jackpot” and “Welcome back, First love”