Watch: Kim You Jung And Park Jinyoung Showcase Adorable Chemistry On Set Of '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” has shared a new behind-the-scenes look of the filming set!

The new making-of video begins with Kim You Jung’s various pick-pocketing scenes. She jokes, “I made the cost of our after-work dinner party.” Kim You Jung also draws attention as she helps the staff. The cast and director playfully tell Kim You Jung, “Have you thought about becoming an actress?” and, “Call me if you want to become a star.”

Meanwhile, Park Jinyoung impresses with his action skills. He jokes about doing the wave to avoid a bullet. Alongside him, Jin Sun Kyu makes Park Jinyoung laugh throughout filming, adding, “How can I rest while my son is working like this.”

Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung also showcase adorable chemistry while filming, making each other laugh on set by forgetting their lines, being unable to hold in their laughter, and sharing silly dances together.

Wrapping up the making-of video, Kim You Jung shares her thoughts on the first filming, expressing her hopes to film enjoyably and in good health and asking viewers to stay tuned to the reasons for the lies as well as the truths hidden behind the deception. Park Jinyoung further talks about his excitement for filming on set as well as his comfortable teamwork with Kim You Jung.

Watch the making-of video below!

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X” on Viki:

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Also watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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