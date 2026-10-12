Yoo Yeon Seok Dishes On His Character In Upcoming Drama “The Perfect Lie”

Yoo Yeon Seok has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie”!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman give completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Min Joon Ho, a man known for telling the truth. Min Joon Ho is a cardiac surgeon and a father raising his son alone following the death of his wife.

On why he chose to star in the drama, Yoo Yeon Seok shared, “I found it intriguing that the story tenaciously explores what basis we use to trust or suspect someone as conflicting accounts collide over a single incident,” adding, “I was also impressed that it goes beyond simply figuring out the truth and shows how a person’s words and image shape others’ trust in them.”

He added, “As an actor, I wanted to portray Min Joon Ho, the character at the center of the story, with nuance,” expressing his interest in both the series and his character.

Describing his character, Yoo Yeon Seok explained, “Min Joon Ho is a competent doctor and a caring father who is deeply trusted by those around him. Although he has a gentle and kind demeanor, he rarely reveals his true feelings, making it difficult to read his emotions and intentions in any situation.”

He continued, “As an actor, Min Joon Ho’s ambiguity—the fact that it’s difficult to determine what he’s thinking or which side of him is real—was what appealed to me most.”

The combination of an intriguing story and a character whose true intentions are difficult to discern is expected to be one of the main highlights of “The Perfect Lie.” Attention is focused on how Yoo Yeon Seok will portray Min Joon Ho’s complex emotions and intentions, as well as how his performance will heighten the psychological tension of the drama.

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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