Jung Yong Hwa Dishes On Playing Top Actor Who Has A No-Kissing Rule And A Surprising Weakness In “Oh! My Guard”

Jung Yong Hwa has shared insights into his character in the upcoming drama “Oh! My Guard”!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Jung Yong Hwa is returning to acting for the first time in three years with this drama. Explaining why he chose the project, he said, “The idea of spending time with an artist you love and even personally protecting them was interesting. As I read the script, I naturally found myself looking forward to what would happen next.”

Jung Yong Hwa plays Uhm Tae Bong, a top actor known for his good looks, acting skills, and star power. Although he has earned the nickname “romance expert” for his standout performances in romantic dramas, he has one strict rule: he never films kissing scenes. He also has an unexpected weakness—he is tone-deaf.

Jung Yong Hwa said he was drawn to this unusual side of his character. “The premise itself was so fresh,” he shared. “Even I found myself reading the script and wondering, ‘What makes this character so charming?’”

He also shared that he found similarities between himself and Uhm Tae Bong. “Uhm Tae Bong is very professional about his work. He gives his all when he’s working, but when he gets home, he’s left all alone. I found that part of him similar to me,” he explained.

To bring the character of a “romance expert who never films kissing scenes” to life, Jung Yong Hwa said he paid close attention to the character’s emotions and reactions, sharing, “I focused on understanding what Uhm Tae Bong feels in each situation and making sure those emotions flowed naturally from one scene to the next.”

He added, “I paid attention to details such as his gaze, tone of voice, and the moments when the characters look at each other. I also thought carefully about how to convey romantic feelings without relying on direct physical contact.”

As the vocalist of CNBLUE, Jung Yong Hwa also faced an unexpected challenge: portraying a tone-deaf singer whose singing ability is the complete opposite of his own.

He picked the scene in which he sings IU’s “Good Day” as the most memorable, admitting, “I had to deliberately sing off-key, and it was harder than I expected.”

“Oh! My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki below:

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