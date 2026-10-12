Kim Young Kwang, Chae Soo Bin, Cha Woo Min, And More Show Their Playful Sides Behind The Scenes Of 'Take Charge Of My Heart'

Netflix’s “Take Charge of My Heart” has unveiled heartwarming behind-the-scenes stills!

Based on a web novel, “Take Charge of My Heart” is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman with the unique power to recharge him. Kim Young Kwang stars as the cool and collected Baek Ho Rang, while Chae Soo Bin plays the lovely Na Bo Bae.

The behind-the-scenes stills capture Kim Young Kwang and Chae Soo Bin discussing scenes with director Park Soo Won during filming. The two actors navigate a wide spectrum of emotional shifts, ranging from a relationship where they are displeased with one another to a romance where they gradually grow closer.

Cha Woo Min, who plays the role of Ji Eun Ho and showcases the charm of a devoted younger man who has eyes only for Na Bo Bae, was also captured in action. He meticulously monitors the scenes he filmed, remaining deeply focused on his character and performance.

The actors’ playful sides also capture attention. Kim Young Kwang and Chae Soo Bin show off their cute charm while wearing headband props.

Shin Do Hyun displays a mischievous side, quite unlike her cool and cold-hearted vibe in the drama, while Yang Hyun Min also brightens the atmosphere on set with his cheerful energy.

A glimpse of Minho, who reunited with Chae Soo Bin following the Netflix series “The Fabulous,” can also be seen. The two add a touch of humor by skillfully pulling off a scene from Na Bo Bae’s whimsical imagination.

Kim Young Kwang shared his thoughts, saying, “I hope ‘Take Charge of My Heart’ becomes a drama that raises the romance temperature for viewers this autumn and helps them recharge.” Chae Soo Bin also expressed her affection for the series, stating, “I hope everyone who watches the show feels excitement and joy and gets recharged through the cute and lovely chemistry between Baek Ho Rang and Na Bo Bae.”

“Take Charge of My Heart” was released on October 9.

Watch Chae Soo Bin on “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn”:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Young Kwang in “Mission Possible” below:

Watch Now



Source (1)