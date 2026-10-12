3 Major Questions To Be Answered In “kiDnap GAME”

Channel A’s new drama “kiDnap GAME” has highlighted three key mysteries that will keep viewers guessing!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities—Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else in order to save their loved ones and survive.

Spoilers

With the reasons behind the kidnappings and the identity of the mastermind still unknown, the “Kidnap Game” messages sent to the victims’ families have raised questions about what will happen next. Here are three key mysteries to watch for as the story unfolds!

1. Mysterious Figures

Several suspicious figures who appeared before the kidnappings may hold important clues. Tokyo detective Niide Toshiro (Kentaro Sakaguchi) encounters a mysterious young man (Sho Kasamatsu) on the subway. The young man brings up the “trolley dilemma” and asks a chilling question: “If that one person is your wife, will you kill five people?” before disappearing without a trace.

Meanwhile, Park Dong Guk (Lee Seo Hwan), an employee of a funeral service company, approaches Seoul doctor Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi), who is struggling with guilt over a failed surgery involving his daughter. Park Dong Guk’s remarks suggest that he knows about Han Ki Joo’s past and present circumstances, adding another layer of mystery.

2. Red Roses and a Mysterious Warning

A van belonging to the flower shop “Atra” and red roses repeatedly appear near kidnapping scenes across different cities. Rose petals are also left at each scene, suggesting that the crimes are carefully planned and that these recurring details may hold important clues.

Notably, Han Ki Joo visits a flower shop to buy flowers for his daughter, where a woman warns him, “The game will begin in five hours.” His daughter is kidnapped soon afterward, raising questions about the woman’s identity and her possible connection to the game.

3. Why Were These Seven People Targeted?

The final point of interest is what the seven participants have in common. Along with Niide’s wife and Han Ki Joo’s daughter, the missing loved ones include the husband of Taipei housewife Christina Lin (Alice Ko), the lover of Singapore flight attendant Janice Lau (Carrie Wong), the lover of Bangkok hostess Am Thanawan (Narupornkamol Chaisang), the granddaughter of Manila taxi driver Miguel Garcia (Joel Torre), and the mother of Naha systems engineer Higa Kuranosuke (Mitsushima Shinnosuke).

What connects these seven people, and why were their loved ones chosen as targets?

Find out in the next episode of “kiDnap GAME” on October 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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Also check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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