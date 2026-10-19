5 C-Dramas With Resolute Female Leads To Watch If You Loved 'Against The Current'

In “Against the Current,” Tan Song Yun’s Lan Xian is a formidable woman who refuses to let convention dictate the course of her life. She challenges expectations, carves out her own path, and takes charge of her destiny, even as fate constantly defies her. But Lan Xian is not alone. Chinese costume dramas are full of women who refuse to be contained by the roles society assigns them, whether they are fighting for justice, reclaiming their identities, or proving themselves on the battlefield. If you admired Lan Xian for her agency and determination, here are five Chinese costume dramas featuring heroines who share that same indomitable spirit.

Xue Fang Fei’s (Wu Jin Yan) life is shattered when she is betrayed by her husband. He colludes with his family to shame her and leave her for dead. Rescued by Jiang Li (Yang Chao Yue), the daughter of a powerful official, Fang Fei assumes her savior’s identity. Determined to clear her name, restore her family’s honor, and expose those responsible for her family’s downfall, she makes her way into the capital. Fang Fei is plunged into the dangerous world of political rivalries, deception, and court intrigue. She is not alone, as Xiao Heng, also known as Duke Su (Wang Xing Yue), is well aware of her true identity. He stands by her and continually helps and supports her.

Fang Fei turns victimhood into a quest for justice. She relies on her intelligence, powers of observation, and ability to anticipate her adversaries’ moves rather than waiting for someone to rescue her. Her assumed identity becomes a means of navigating a society in which a woman’s reputation can determine her fate. Wu Jin Yan and Wang Xing Yue also share chemistry that is perfectly in sync as they take on their detractors and develop an understanding.

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“Pursuit of Jade”

Fan Chang Yu (Tian Xi Wei) is a butcher’s daughter who has learnt to be self-reliant after her parents are brutally killed, leaving her to fend for herself and her younger sister. During a snowstorm, she encounters Xie Zheng (Zhang Ling He), a fallen nobleman concealing his identity while pursuing revenge over a long-standing blood feud. The two enter into a marriage of convenience, each with their own ambitions. As their relationship develops into love, Chang Yu’s determination to protect her family and pursue her goals places her at the center of a much larger conflict.

Chang Yu challenges the conventional image of the aristocratic heroine. She is a working woman whose physical strength, practical intelligence, and willingness to take charge have been shaped by necessity rather than privilege.

Her agency is evident in the way she makes decisions for herself and refuses to be defined by her social standing or her relationship with Xie Zheng. She is not simply drawn into his world; she has her own priorities and is prepared to fight for them. The contrast between her grounded, straightforward personality and his concealed identity adds to the appeal of this romance, while giving the heroine a purpose beyond winning the hero’s heart. Tian Xi Wei’s and Zhang Ling He’s performances further enhance the appeal of the drama.

He Yan (Zhou Ye) is forced to disguise herself as her family’s heir to preserve their noble status. She eventually chooses the battlefield over the restrictive life mapped out for her, earning recognition as the formidable General. But when her brother returns and claims the identity she has built through years of sacrifice, her own family turns against her. Surviving the betrayal, He Yan assumes a new identity and enlists in the Yezhou army. She is determined to reclaim her legacy and prove herself once again. She meets with Xiao Jue (Ryan Cheng), a man seeking revenge from the He family. His suspicion toward her gradually gives way to respect and affection.

He Yan’s story is about a woman fighting not just her enemies but also a system that refuses to recognize her achievements as her own. Her military prowess is earned through discipline, courage, and skill, yet the very identity that allows her to succeed is taken away because of her gender.

Her determination to establish herself on merit makes this one of the clearest examples of female agency in a patriarchal society. The military setting also gives the series room to explore female ambition, leadership, loyalty, and the cost of fighting for recognition. The scorching chemistry between the two leads is yet another reason to get hooked on the show.

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“The Story of Pearl Girl”

Set during the Tang dynasty, the drama follows Duan Wu (Zhao Lusi), a pearl diver working under harsh conditions at a pearl farm in Hepu. Facing constant exploitation and drudgery, she escapes from the slave farm. Soon after, she joins the caravan of merchant Yan Zi Jing (Liu Yu Ning) and enters the competitive world of trade and jewelry. With her knowledge of pearls, sharp business instincts, and growing commercial expertise, she gradually builds a new life. Along the way, her alliances are tested, and she faces betrayal and setbacks that threaten everything she has worked to achieve.

Duan Wu’s journey is a compelling story of economic independence. She begins with very little power over her circumstances, but she gradually acquires the knowledge, skills, and commercial standing to change them.

Her agency is expressed through enterprise rather than warfare or political revenge. She learns to navigate a male-dominated trade, makes strategic decisions, and builds a place for herself through her own efforts. The drama also explores the importance of female solidarity through her friendship and business partnership with Yue Yun Xiu (Shang Xin Yue).

What makes the series worth watching is its focus on a heroine who seeks more than survival, with Zhao Lusi once again proving why she is an exceptional talent.

Hua Zhi (Zhang Jing Yi) is an intelligent young woman from an aristocratic family who has learned to conceal her abilities to meet society’s expectations. When her family is stripped of its wealth and status and its men are sent into exile, the women and children are left to fend for themselves. Hua Zhi steps forward, using her education, resourcefulness, and practical skills to provide for the household. As she leads the family through financial hardship and social humiliation, she transforms from a sheltered young woman into its principal decision-maker. Her growing relationship with Gu Yan Xi (Hu Yi Tian) develops alongside this journey of independence.

Hua Zhi’s strength lies in her ability to turn adversity into an opportunity to exercise leadership. When the family’s patriarchal structure collapses, she does not wait for its male members to return or for a powerful benefactor to restore their fortunes. She takes responsibility for the women and children and finds ways to keep them afloat.

Her agency is practical and collective and rooted in economic independence. She upends the assumption that an accomplished woman must make herself smaller to be considered marriageable. Even though romance is part of Hua Zhi’s story, it does not replace her ambitions or diminish her achievements. The lead couple lends a cuteness to the story line, making the show a fulfilling watch.

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her at @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.