Sooyoung, Lee Jung Eun, Kang Seung Yoon, And More Confirmed For New Drama By “Crash Course In Romance” Writer

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sung Jae, Jeon Sung Woo, and WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon will star in KBS 2TV’s new weekend drama “I Went to School” (literal title)!

“I Went to School” follows Yoon Ok Hee (Lee Jung Eun), a meddlesome mother who embarks on a late-in-life college journey and discovers unexpected connections that gradually bring people together as a family bound by ties stronger than blood. Her chaotic attempts to navigate campus life promise lighthearted laughs, while the process of forging bonds with unexpected people is set to deliver heartfelt and relatable moments. The drama will be written by Yang Hee Seung of “Once Again” and “Crash Course in Romance” and directed by Lee Woong Hee of “The First Night With the Duke.”

Lee Jung Eun plays Yoon Ok Hee, a passionate mother who decides to pursue a college education later in life in hopes of beginning a new chapter. She takes charge of all kinds of local affairs in her neighborhood and runs an instant tteokbokki restaurant, leaving her with barely enough hours in the day.

Sooyoung transforms into Kang Eun Ho, a cynical radio producer-director and Yoon Ok Hee’s daughter. With an exceptionally strong “T” personality in the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) sense, she does not let her emotions sway her and instead approaches situations pragmatically. Straightforward and never hesitant to speak her mind, she may appear indifferent and blunt on the outside. However, she is a thoughtful and dependable eldest daughter who supports and encourages her mother’s new challenge more than anyone else.

Lee Sung Jae plays Kang Ji Chul, Yoon Ok Hee’s husband and a once-legendary boxer whose career has taken an unfortunate turn. A macho husband who acts before he speaks, Kang Ji Chul faces the biggest storm of his life when his wife embarks on her new challenge.

Jeon Sung Woo portrays Han Seung Woo, a longtime friend of Kang Eun Ho and a leading anchor at KMS Broadcasting Station. Smart and witty, he gets along easily with others thanks to his natural charm and is widely recognized for his professional abilities. Although he and Eun Ho constantly bicker, he is the one friend she has allowed to get close to her. An unexpected incident leads him to discover feelings he never knew he had, bringing a shift in their friendship.

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon transforms into Kang Jun, a troublemaking eldest son who is impossible to hate. A man who knows no middle ground, he goes overboard with his bravado, affability, and brazenness. Yet his unexpected charm draws people in and makes them grow fond of him. Undeterred by a string of failed business ventures, he dreams of turning his life around by launching a boxing diet program at his father Kang Ji Chul’s boxing gym.

“I Went to School” is set to premiere in the first half of 2027, following the conclusion of “Love on the Menu.”

In the meantime, watch Sooyoung in “IDOL I” below:

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Also watch Lee Jung Eun in “My Daughter is a Zombie”:

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