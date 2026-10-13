Kim Yun Seok And Koo Kyo Hwan Find Themselves Isolated By A Snowstorm In New Film “White Blast” Poster

The upcoming film “White Blast” has unveiled a new poster!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller film that follows the story of Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a station master nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), after they discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

The newly released poster features Seoloh Station blanketed in white snow, with Gap Soo and Hyun Taek visible through a window. Gap Soo, the station master, holds out documents to Hyun Taek, who looks back at him with a startled expression. Their interaction creates a dramatic contrast against the snowbound landscape of Seolo Station, cut off by the heavy snowfall.

The two men face each other warily, while the tagline, “It was all because of the damn snow,” hints at how their relationship will change as the snow blankets everything and unpredictable events unfold in the isolated setting.

Additionally, the Chinese characters for “seol” (雪, snow) and “oh” (烏, crow), engraved on a wooden sign bearing the station’s name, evoke a contrast between white snow and a black crow, further deepening the mystery.

“White Blast” will hit theaters in November. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

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Or watch Kim Yun Seok in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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