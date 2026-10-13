Watch: 'Crash 2' Confirms Premiere Date With Sneak Peek At Script Reading

ENA’s “Crash 2” is gearing up for its premiere!

On October 13, “Crash 2” unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the drama’s script reading. Along with original cast members Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Ho Chul, and Moon Hee returning for the upcoming season, NCT’s Jisung also joined as a new face for Season 2.

“Crash” is the first Korean drama to tackle traffic crime investigations that told the story of the Traffic Crime Investigation (TCI) team as they relentlessly pursue villains on the road. Season 1 premiered in 2024, and the drama became the second-highest-rated ENA drama at the time.

Lee Min Ki returns as Cha Yeon Ho, who unearths the causes behind the traffic accidents and crimes with his exceptional analytical skills. Without missing even the smallest clue, Cha Yeon Ho will continue to stand at the center of the traffic crime investigations.

Kwak Sun Young transforms once again into Min So Hee, who solves cases with martial arts skills honed in real-life situations and a relentless investigative instinct.

Heo Sung Tae returns as Team Leader Jung Chae Man, the reliable pillar of T.C.I who carries the grief of having lost his wife in a hit-and-run.

Lee Ho Chul reprises his role as Woo Dong Gi, an analyst in the world of traffic crimes who possesses a gentle heart along with outstanding observation and data-analysis skills.

Moon Hee will once again impress as Eo Hyun Kyung, a character with exceptional intelligence-gathering skills and flashy martial arts abilities.

NCT’s Jisung will newly join the T.C.I team as rookie patrol officer Ji Dae Se at Namgang Police Station. With judo skills and admiration for the T.C.I, Ji Dae Sae will participate in the investigations while building new relationships with the team members. Despite his cold, Jisung participated in the script reading, focusing on his transformation into Ji Dae Sae.

The production team shared, “As the scope of the investigation has expanded nationwide, the traffic crimes T.C.I faces will become even more advanced and larger in scale,” adding, “Please look forward to T.C.I’s relentless pursuit to round up these increasingly clever criminals, along with an even stronger team dynamic.”

Watch a video from the script reading below!

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Min Ki in “Face Me” below:

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Also watch Kwak Sun Young in “The Scarecrow” on Viki:

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