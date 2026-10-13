Kwak Dong Yeon Is A Reserved Applicant Who Is Awkward At Communicating In “Final Interview”

The upcoming film “Final Interview” has unveiled new stills featuring Kwak Dong Yeon!

“Final Interview” follows six applicants who make it to the final round of interviews at a global IT company amid an intensely competitive job market. After discovering mysterious envelopes containing exposés about each of them at the final interview venue, the six begin to suspect one another and find themselves locked in a tense psychological battle.

Kwak Dong Yeon plays Jeon Yo Han, who is accustomed to being alone and maintaining a certain distance from others. Because he adheres to his own standards and judgments, he creates a subtle sense of tension even in warm and friendly settings.

Initially, he treats the final interview assignment, in which applicants’ choices determine who advances, as a popularity contest. However, when the envelopes containing the exposés appear, he assesses the situation more rationally than anyone else. After the envelopes are opened, his words and actions begin to subtly contradict one another, making the course of the ensuing revelations difficult to predict.

Kwak Dong Yeon remarked, “I’ve always been very interested in playing characters with qualities I haven’t explored before, and I thought Jeon Yo Han was a role that would satisfy that desire to challenge myself. I wanted to portray someone who is academically brilliant and exceptional but whose communication with others is just slightly off.”

Director Kim Jung Hoon also praised Kwak Dong Yeon’s performance, saying, “Yo Han could easily have become a stereotypical eccentric, but actor Kwak Dong Yeon breathed a unique vitality into the character. With his ability to move freely between on-beat and off-beat rhythms and his remarkable screen presence, he brings the character to life.”

“Final Interview” will hit theaters on November 4.

In the meantime, watch Kwak Dong Yeon on “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn”:

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