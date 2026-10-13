Watch: 'The Devil's Plan: Dead Again' Announces Release Date With New Teasers

Netflix’s “The Devil’s Plan” series is returning with Season 3!

On October 13, Netflix released a teaser video and poster for the upcoming new season of “The Devil’s Plan.”

The third season, titled “The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,” is a variety show that determines a single winner amidst a larger playing field and unpredictable variables, featuring both legendary players who have conquered brain survival games and emerging powerhouses. While Season 2 was titled “The Devil’s Plan: Death Room” to highlight the space where the prison death matches took place, Season 3 carries the meaning of a new game that includes intense re-challenges from experienced players who have already tasted “death”—the elimination—within the survival game.

The newly released poster features a lineup radiating intense charisma, led by the “God of Survival” Jang Dong Min, who holds the unprecedented record of five consecutive survival wins. The cast includes Hong Jin Ho, Oh Hyun Min, Ha Seok Jin, Jung Hyun Gyu, Kim Dong Jae, rapper Xitsuh, Yurisa, Shindong, Hyun Kyung Ryul, John Park, Jaejae, Nucksal, Yi Do, Stella Jang, and Jung Won Young.

The accompanying teaser trailer raises anticipation for the sophisticated power struggles and breathtaking psychological warfare of these formidable players. Shindong expresses his astonishment at the changed nature of “The Devil’s Plan,” remarking, “Everything has completely changed, hasn’t it?”

The appearance of these powerful veterans, who exert an overwhelming presence just by stepping into the room, further heightens the tension. Above all, the confident demeanor of Jang Dong Min, who declares, “You’re going to die by my hand anyway,” foreshadows an intense battle of wits among players who are competing solely for victory.

Watch the full teaser below:

“The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again” is set to be released on November 10. Stay tuned!

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