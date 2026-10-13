Lee Sun Bin, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Young Min, And Jeon Seok Ho Prepare To Create CSAT Questions In “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” Posters

The film “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” has unveiled new character posters!

“Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” is a comedy film about Maeng Bo Ram (Lee Sun Bin), a Korean language teacher from a small provincial town who unexpectedly joins the team responsible for creating Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), also known as the Suneung, due to an administrative error. The question-setting headquarters is sealed off for 40 days as the committee works in complete secrecy to create “problem-free questions” without typos or room for dispute.

The newly released posters catch the eye with a design that parodies the cover of a popular exam-preparation book familiar to students preparing for South Korea’s CSAT. Witty taglines capture each character’s distinct personality while hinting at the chaotic mishaps that unfold at the exam-setting headquarters.

First, Lee Sun Bin plays Maeng Bo Ram, a young Gen Z Korean language teacher who throws herself into developing the college entrance exam with passion and determination. Her confident pose on the poster, paired with the tagline “No matter what the world is like, the CSAT must be fair,” highlights her deep affection for students and unwavering principles.

Yoo Jae Myung transforms into Moon Joo Yeol, the somewhat suspicious head of the Korean language question-setting committee. The poster features his sharp gaze over his glasses alongside the tagline “Call it scheming? It’s strategic thinking!” The character promises to combine the commanding presence of a key power player at the exam-setting headquarters with an unexpectedly bumbling side.

Kim Young Min plays Park Kyung Tae, the self-proclaimed righteous head of the CSAT review committee, known as the “walking red pen.” His poster conveys steely determination, accompanied by the tagline “There are too many problems with the questions.” The phrase reflects the meticulous nature of the demanding committee head and teases his entertaining antics as he ensures that no minor detail escapes his notice.

Jeon Seok Ho plays Ki Jun Soo, an operations committee employee tasked with helping complete the 40-day project to develop the college entrance exam. Sporting a bright smile befitting someone well-versed in office politics, he brings a dose of workplace realism with the tagline “Don’t just work hard. Do it well—really well!”

“Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” will hit theaters nationwide on October 28.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in “Boyhood” below:

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And Yoo Jae Myung in “Love Me”:

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