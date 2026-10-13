Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Kang Woo, Park Sung Woong, And Jang Hyuk Take Their Stands In “Sword & Silence” Poster

“Sword & Silence” has unveiled a new poster!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

In the newly released poster, Kim Pom Min (Lee Hyun Wook) wears royal robes and gazes ahead with unwavering determination to protect Silla. His expression conveys the sense of duty and anguish he bears as the 30th king of Silla, tasked with protecting his people amid the ravages of war. The tagline, “The final war, written in blood, for a unified nation,” hints at the turbulent journey of Kim Pom Min as he grows from an ordinary man into a true ruler.

Kim Chun Chu (Kim Kang Woo), Kim Yu Shin (Park Sung Woong), and Yeon Gaesomun (Jang Hyuk) face off with fierce resolve as they confront their common enemy, the Tang dynasty. While Kim Chun Chu and Kim Yu Shin prepare for a decisive battle with solemn determination, Yeon Gaesomun exudes confidence as he seeks to seize the initiative through sheer force. The lower portion of the poster depicts the fierce battlefield.

The production team explained, “The main poster captures the solemn resolve of those who have drawn their swords with the fate of their nation at stake. We ask for your keen interest in the journeys of Kim Pom Min, Kim Chun Chu, Kim Yu Shin, and Yeon Gaesomun as they weather the storm of war and race toward their respective goals.”

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jang Hyuk in “Tell Me What You Saw” below:

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And watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

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