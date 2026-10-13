3 Points To Look Forward To In Ryu Hye Young And Nam Yoon Su’s Upcoming Film “Killing Time”

With its release just around the corner, the upcoming film “Killing Time” has revealed three key points that viewers can look forward to!

“Killing Time” is a thriller about an internet broadcasting crew called “Killing Time” that gains popularity with sensational content, only to face a tragic incident when one of its members dies during a live stream. Determined to make a successful comeback, the crew heads to an abandoned hospital, where they are attacked by a mysterious entity and forced into a desperate fight for survival against its merciless assault.

1. Yeon Woo’s (Ryu Hye Young) daring action

At the heart of this fight for survival is Yeon Woo (Ryu Hye Young), who faces extreme situations that threaten her life. When she finds herself in a desperate situation at the abandoned hospital, she relentlessly fights to survive. As one crisis follows another, she throws herself into the fray, showcasing her resilience and drawing viewers deeper into the unfolding story.

2. Suspense surrounding the identity of a mysterious entity

What begins as a visit to the hospital to film a broadcast turns into a fight for survival as the crew comes under unexpected attack. With each assault, questions about the entity’s identity and motives grow, while the hospital’s isolation from the outside world heightens the tension.

3. Fast-paced chase scenes unfolding against a ticking clock

As the crew searches for a way out of the abandoned hospital, the threat of further attacks is compounded by a strict time limit. With every passing second bringing them closer to danger, the fast-paced chase scenes keep viewers on edge as they wonder whether Yeon Woo, Joo Won (Nam Yoon Su), and the rest of the crew will escape unharmed.

“Killing Time” will hit theaters in October 21. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Ryu Hye Young in “Law and The City” below:

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And Nam Yoon Su in “Love in the Big City”:

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