Exclusive: Xdinary Heroes Dishes On 'IMPULSE' Comeback, What The Group Means To Them, And More

In celebration of their latest comeback, Xdinary Heroes has joined Soompi for an exclusive interview!

A JYP Entertainment group that debuted in 2021, the band consists of keyboardist Jungsu, guitarist Gaon, synth player O.de, guitarist Jun Han, and bassist Jooyeon. On October 12, Xdinary Heroes dropped their ninth mini album “IMPULSE” featuring seven new tracks of various genres.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment

Soompi recently spoke with the members to learn more about the comeback and hear their personal thoughts.

Read the full interview below!

With “IMPULSE” marking the beginning of a new chapter for Xdinary Heroes, we are curious about your thoughts going into this comeback. What is the meaning behind your album “IMPULSE” and its title track “Obsessed with Youth”?

Jungsu: Xdinary Heroes shows a new side with every album. I have high expectations that this album will also be one where we can show another new side to many people. Gaon: Lately, I feel grateful to be able to make music consistently. We are trying harder to make music as much as you always show interest. This album captures seven desires out of tens of millions of desires. Among them, the title track [“Obsessed with Youth”] contains a story of longing for youth, obsession, and growth.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment

Bring Me the Horizon vocalist Oliver Sykes is credited on “Give Up The Ghost.” As Jooyeon especially is known to be a big fan, this must have been a special experience. What were your initial reactions to the song, and what was it like to work on it?

Jooyeon: First of all, when I listened to it without knowing, I really loved the color of his topline, and I was surprised when I found out it was him. I realized my taste is very consistent, and the members were also happy and satisfied that such a great song came together.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment

“Breathe in, Breathe out” is a song with acoustic-based sound, which is a rare occurrence for Xdinary Heroes. How was the experience working on this song?

Gaon: I always wanted to make acoustic-based music, and I’d been thinking about how to make an acoustic sound feel like Xdinary Heroes. In the arrangement process, we reworked it into an acoustic arrangement, and that’s how we got this song. I wrote it imagining someone delivering a monologue under a single spotlight in the silence, and I think it came out just as I intended! It was a work that made me think we could use acoustic sounds more in the future.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment

Although Xdinary Heroes’ music is diverse, many of your songs—including “Obsessed with Youth”—seem to feature a unique intersection of hard-hitting instrument sounds with public-friendly melodies, which allows the music to attract a wider audience. Is this an element that the band specifically focuses on when creating albums?

Jun Han: First, the reason that the instrument sounds are intense is that we have this thought, “We have to put in the hard work so that live shows are even more fun!” so we record with energy and intensity. However, since the melodies must be easy and singable to be enjoyed comfortably, we work while balancing it out like this.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment

What is your favorite song to perform at concerts? Does this differ for festivals?

O.de: I like “Rise High Rise” and “Money On My Mind” the most. They get the energy to the max whenever we play them, so my answer wouldn’t change even for festivals.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment

What are the greatest strengths of the member sitting next to you?

O.de: To describe Jun Han in a couple of words, calmness and consistency. He looks at everything from a perspective the rest of us don’t have. And he’s a great guitarist. Jun Han: Working together, I can really feel how carefully O.de looks after every member of the team, down to the smallest details. I’m very, very thankful for that.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment

How would you describe what Xdinary Heroes is to you?

Jungsu: A presence that made my life beautiful. Gaon: My youth, my springtime of life. O.de: Past, present, and future. A presence that changed my past self, gives me a reason to live in the present and makes my heart race, and will lead me forward into the future. Jun Han: A gold nugget that rolled into my life and stayed, something precious I found by chance. Jooyeon: The youth that planted dreams and hopes in me. A precious memory that has walked with me from the start of my music and along the road to my dreams, laughing and crying by my side.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment

What is your ultimate goal or dream for Xdinary Heroes as a group?

Jungsu: If many people around the world listen to our music and feel refreshed or happy, even for a moment, that is my biggest goal and dream. Jooyeon: It’s becoming an even bigger band. To put on greater performances on bigger stages and for the world to be colored with Xdinary Heroes—that is the goal and dream.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment

Please share a final word for Soompi readers!

Jungsu: First of all, I’m so happy to be able to greet you through our new album “IMPULSE” like this, and I hope you can have a happy time even for a moment while listening to this album! Thank you! Gaon: Hello, readers! As much as you always show interest and love for us, we will continue to make more fun and great music. Please stay healthy! Thank you. O.de: Hello, Soompi readers!! This is O.de from Xdinary Heroes!! I’m so glad to have such a good opportunity to share my words with you! Please listen to our new album “IMPULSE” a lot!! Jun Han: Hello, Soompi readers! I hope you have a great day today and a day full of smiles. Jooyeon: Hello. Thank you so much for always seeking out and waiting for the music of Xdinary Heroes. Also, thank you so much to those who are curious about us. We always work hard in the hope that you will like our music. Let’s have an amazing time together on an amazing stage. Thank you.

Check out an exclusive selfie from the group!

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment

Watch the “Obsessed with Youth” music video below:

And listen to the full album here: