Comedian Park Se Mi Announces Marriage

Comedian Park Se Mi has released her wedding pictorial ahead of her marriage this weekend!

On October 12, Park Se Mi announced the news of her marriage on her social media, writing, “Everyone, I’m getting married this week!” Along with the announcement, she shared several wedding photos taken with her fiancé.

The wedding pictorial captures happy moments between Park Se Mi and her fiancé. Park Se Mi showcases a variety of looks, ranging from a black tube-top dress to a pristine white wedding gown. The couple displays their affection through natural physical closeness, such as wrapping their arms around each other and holding hands.

In another photo, Park Se Mi is seen standing beside her fiancé while holding a bouquet of purple flowers. Her fiancé, dressed in a white shirt and black slacks, draws attention with his handsome looks.

Check out more stunning photos below!

Park Se Mi’s fiancé is florist Kim Jun Yeon, who appeared on JTBC’s dating reality show “Marry Me” in 2022. Before appearing on the dating program, Kim Jun Yeon had challenged himself to debut as an idol by participating in the JTBC idol audition program “Made in U,” which aired in 2012. However, it is known that he later followed in the footsteps of his father, a first-generation florist, by completing professional training at an overseas flower school and finishing his certification studies to become a florist.

Congratulations to the happy couple!