Kim So Hyun And Choo Young Woo Face Each Other In Awkward Silence In “Between Steps”

ENA’s “Between Steps” has unveiled new stills ahead of its next episode!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin began becoming more conscious of each other after sharing an unexpected first kiss. Although small misunderstandings caused their emotions to fluctuate, the two gradually found themselves drawn to each other. However, their relationship took an unexpected turn when Im Yoo Jin walked away after learning about Park Min Jae’s emotional scars.

The newly released stills show the robotics lab colleagues gathered for a meal in the student cafeteria. Unlike Park Min Jae, who appears relaxed as usual, Im Yoo Jin and the other lab members seem to sense that something is amiss.

In a previously released preview, Kim Se Jin (Im Jin Hyo) reveals that he saw Park Min Jae being affectionate with a mysterious older woman outside his home. Park Min Jae responds, “She’s someone I used to like,” raising questions about their past relationship. As Park Min Jae’s past comes to light, Im Yoo Jin also appears uncomfortable, creating tension between the two.

In other stills, Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin sit facing each other with a mysterious ring box between them. Unlike before, an awkward silence hangs between them. Im Yoo Jin gazes at Park Min Jae with a complicated expression, while Park Min Jae also appears unable to find the right words.

How will Im Yoo Jin sort through her feelings after learning about the pain Park Min Jae has been carrying?

Episode 4 of “Between Steps” airs on October 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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