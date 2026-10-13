Watch: Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Woo Seok, And More Energize The Set Of 'Doctor X'

SBS’s “Doctor X” has released a new making-of video!

The newly released behind-the-scenes video from episodes 1 and 2 show the playful energy between the cast members of “Doctor X.” Even in the cold, Kim Ji Won and Kim Woo Seok remain energetic while filming, huddling in the emergency car to stay warm. After filming, Kim Ji Won wraps up first and tells the camera, “Tae Kyung (Kim Woo Seok), I’m sorry. I’m going first. Bye.”

While filming one of the surgical scenes, Kim Ji Won shows laser focus and receives praise from the teachers on set. The staff also comments on how deliciously Kim Ji Won eats ramyun, creating the perfect asmr mukbang moment. She comments, “I don’t think I have to eat ramyun for another year.”

Throughout the filming breaks, Kim Ji Won showcases adorable chemistry with her fellow cast members including Lee Jung Eun, Kim Woo Seok, and more.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Doctor X” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Ji Won in “Descendants of the Sun” below:

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