Oh Se Young Dishes On Playing A Struggling Job Seeker With A Secret Life As A Singer In “What A Boss Wants”

Oh Se Young has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants”!

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with no sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Oh Se Young plays Lee Eun Chae, a job seeker who dreams of becoming a singer. Despite her struggles, she remains relentlessly optimistic and finds joy in life’s small moments. Unbeknownst to her family, she secretly performs as “Soo,” the vocalist of the indie band India Red, while pretending that she has already landed a job. Even as she struggles to get by, she holds onto her dream of one day hearing someone sing along to one of her songs.

Explaining why she chose to star in the drama, Oh Se Young said, “From the moment I first read the script, I felt a great deal of excitement and found it very entertaining.”

She added, “Lee Eun Chae is a character with such a diverse range of charms that I really wanted to take on the challenge of playing her.”

Describing her character as innocent yet lovable, Oh Se Young explained, “Lee Eun Chae is the type of person who wholeheartedly delights in even the smallest things, and she is easily moved. She also doesn’t hesitate to make eccentric and unconventional choices.”

As for the similarities between herself and Eun Chae, she pointed out that they share a romantic outlook on dreams and love and are both honest about their emotions, much like children.

Speaking about how she prepared to portray Eun Chae, who leads a double life, Oh Se Young revealed that she focused on clearly distinguishing between Lee Eun Chae, the job seeker, and Soo, the vocalist on stage. She remarked, “Since the transformation was important, we held numerous meetings and conducted tests to perfect Soo’s look.”

Oh Se Young also spared no effort in mastering singing and stage presence. Even on her days off, she continued rehearsing with the members of India Red. She also watched videos of indie band vocalists to learn their distinctive gestures and stage presence. Whenever she had time, she visited karaoke to practice singing.

On her chemistry with her co-star Sung Hoon, she shared, “We communicated frequently even before filming began. He was always thoughtful and attentive, and he kept the atmosphere on set fun and lively. Thanks to him, we were able to create natural and engaging chemistry.”

Finally, Oh Se Young shared what viewers should look forward to in the drama, saying, “You’ll enjoy the drama even more if you follow along with excitement to see what fate awaits Soo, who lives a double life.” She added, “We filmed with lots of love on a set that was always filled with laughter, so I hope the drama will bring viewers excitement and laughter as well.”

“What a Boss Wants” will premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Oh Se Young in “The Judge Returns”:

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