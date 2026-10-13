Joy And Kim Hyun Jin Begin A 'One Of A Kind Romance' In New Drama

“One of a Kind Romance” has unveiled new stills featuring Red Velvet’s Joy and Kim Hyun Jin!

Based on a webtoon, “One of a Kind Romance” follows Gong Yu Il (Joy), an ordinary woman on the job hunt who unexpectedly becomes the manager of Tak Mu I (Kim Hyun Jin), a top star hiding the emotional scars left by a stalking incident. The drama follows their romance as Gong Yu Il, who dreams of living an ordinary life, and Tak Mu I, who found the strength to keep going through a novel she wrote years ago, cross paths by chance and gradually develop a sweet and heartfelt relationship.

The newly released stills show Gong Yu Il, an ordinary job seeker who finds both employment and dating to be no easy task. Gong Yu Il is a character who makes a living through various part-time jobs while preparing for her career. Although she lacks any standout credentials, she possesses exceptional writing skills, which earn her high marks during the screening process for cover letters.

Gong Yu Il hides a past she has never revealed to anyone. She once wrote a novel titled “Star and Half-Moon,” but for some unknown reason, she declared she would stop writing and has been living while concealing her identity as an author. Then one day, she finds herself in an unexpected situation after top star Tak Mu I, whom she happens to meet by chance, discovers the novel she wrote.

Kim Hyun Jin stars as Tak Mu I, a top star in his 19th year since debuting as a child actor. Although he is an actor who reached the pinnacle of his career through his exceptional looks, acting ability, and tireless hard work, he hides secret pain behind his glamorous image.

Tak Mu I suffers from anxiety and insomnia due to the persistent threats of a stalker. While enduring these difficult times, he finds solace by rereading the unfinished novel “Star and Half-Moon,” which was a source of comfort to him in the past. In the midst of this, he meets Gong Yu Il, who possesses the unpublished sequel to the novel, and begins to take an interest in her.

The relationship between the two shifts as Tak Mu I meets Gong Yu Il, the original author of the novel he loved, and Gong Yu Il accidentally becomes Tak Mu I’s manager. The process of these two individuals, each carrying their own wounds, supporting and comforting one another is a key point to watch.

“One Of a Kind Romance” will premiere on November 9 at 6 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!



In the meantime, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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And watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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