Watch: Korean Animation 'The Painted Soul' Unveils New Teaser

A new Korean animation will be available to watch on Viki!

On October 13, Viki shared a new teaser for the upcoming animation “The Painted Soul.”

In “The Painted Soul,” apprentice painter Yun Hwa lives in a world where paintings possess the power to shape reality, and the greatest painters serve Shinpilwon, the royal institution responsible for preserving order through art.

While it’s nearly time for her to take the final promotion exam, there’s a huge obstacle standing in her way: she’s failed to complete a single successful painting in the past 10 years.

In a desperate bid to change her fate, she breaks into a forbidden annex and accidentally awakens Seol Jin, a legendary spirit painter sealed away a century ago. While his fatal Dohwasal—a supernatural curse that has driven countless people to death—mysteriously has no effect on her, Yun Hwa’s brush becomes the very lifeline that might just save him. Bound together by fate, the unlikely pair embarks on a journey where they must rely on one another to survive and ultimately rewrite the destiny of their world.

The newly released teaser begins with Yun Hwa awakening legendary spirit painter Seol Jin. He asks, “How could someone who paints such terrible pictures actually break my barrier.” Eventually, Seol Jin begins to take on the role of Yun Hwa’s mentor as they face unexpected dangers together.

Watch the teaser below!

An apprentice painter accidentally releases a cursed spirit painter… and now they are bound together by fate. 🎨✨



Check out the official teaser for #ThePaintedSoul! Premiering Oct 21 on Viki. Add it to your watchlist today! 🎬💖 pic.twitter.com/ms3IfiHPOE — Viki (@Viki) October 12, 2026

“The Painted Soul” will premiere October 21 on Viki.

Watch the teaser on Viki:

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