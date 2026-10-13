Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, And Chang Ryul Vie For The Title Of Korea’s Best Chef In “Final Table”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Final Table” has unveiled new character posters!

“Final Table” is a drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

The newly released character posters introduce Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, and Chang Ryul as Kang Han, Choi Song Yi, and Cha Woo Jin, respectively, three chefs competing in the high-stakes cooking competition “The Table: K-Chef 2026.”

Kang Han is a genius chef whose identity remains shrouded in mystery. Although he is a legendary cook with extraordinary skills, little is known about his personal life, including his appearance, background, and affiliations.

The newly released poster shows Kang Han concentrating on his dish while holding plating tweezers. The tagline, “Who is Kang Han, the master hidden behind the veil?” appears alongside his line, “Cooking is the only way I can show who I am,” raising curiosity about his true identity and past.

Choi Song Yi is the owner of the restaurant Famiglia. She enters the cooking competition carrying a story connected to the restaurant she runs.

Choi Song Yi’s poster asks, “Why did she choose a cooking competition over revenge?” The restaurant Famiglia is described as a “tragic inheritance,” hinting at the secrets surrounding it. Her line, “I can’t lose. I have nowhere else to go,” conveys how much is at stake for her in the competition.

Cha Woo Jin is the head chef of Exception, one of Korea’s top restaurants. Already recognized as a leading chef, he enters the competition to challenge himself once again for the top spot.

The poster captures his serious expression as he concentrates on cooking at his workstation. The tagline, “Perfect dishes don’t happen by chance,” reflects his uncompromising perfectionism and meticulous approach to cooking.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” below:

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