Lee Joon Gi And Sakaguchi Kentaro Set Out To Uncover Clues In “kiDnap GAME”

“kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else to save their loved ones and survive.

Spoilers

In the first episode, a series of kidnappings broke out simultaneously across seven Asian cities, marking the beginning of a massive and brutal game. As the extreme survival game unfolds, with only one person able to survive, the second episode will follow the participants as they begin to take action.

In the newly released stills, Tokyo detective Niide Toshiro (Sakaguchi Kentaro) personally follows clues in search of his kidnapped wife. After a leak of investigative information leads the special investigation team to suspect him and consider removing him from the case, he begins his own investigation. He questions people about the movements of “Atra,” a flower shop van that had mysteriously been lingering around his wife.

Seoul doctor Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi) also takes an unusual course of action. In the stills, he is moving secretly around the hospital where he works in the middle of the night. Meanwhile, in the preview for episode 2, Park Dong Guk (Lee Seo Hwan), a mysterious man who works for a funeral service company, tells Han Ki Joo, “Do you need a body? If it’s something dirty that you can’t tell anyone about, leave it to me,” raising questions about the mission assigned to Han Ki Joo.

The next episode of “kiDnap GAME” airs on October 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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Also check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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