Kim Yong Ji Personally Announces Marriage With Gorgeous Wedding Photos

Actress Kim Yong Ji has tied the knot!

On October 11, Kim Yong Ji’s marriage first came to light when actress Kim Go Eun, her longtime close friend and fellow alumna of the Korea National University of Arts, shared photos from the wedding on Instagram Stories and tagged Kim Yong Ji’s account.

Bae Jung Nam, who co-starred with Kim Yong Ji in “Mr. Sunshine,” also shared a photo of himself with the newlyweds at the wedding and congratulated her on her marriage.

On October 13, Kim Yong Ji took to Instagram to share her own photos from the wedding, writing, “I’m officially married now. Thank you for all the congratulations.”

In the photos, Kim Yong Ji looks radiant at her outdoor wedding ceremony. Her uniquely designed wedding dress and vibrant red bouquet stand out, while her dogs add an extra touch of charm to the special occasion.

Kim Yong Ji made her debut as a freelance model in 2015 before gaining recognition for her role in the 2018 tvN drama “Mr. Sunshine.” She later appeared in tvN’s “Tale of the Nine Tailed” and its sequel, “Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938.”

Congratulations to the happy couple! Check out photos from Kim Yong Ji’s wedding below:

Watch Kim Yong Ji in “Tale of the Nine Tailed” on Viki:

Watch Now