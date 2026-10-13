KickFlip's Kyehoon And Donghwa To Sit Out Part Of Comeback Promotions Due To Health

KickFlip’s Kyehoon and Donghwa will be sitting out certain comeback promotions due to their health.

On October 13, JYP Entertainment announced that both Kyehoon and Donghwa had visited the hospital earlier that day “due to fever and body aches.” Because they were “advised to get sufficient rest,” the two members will not be participating in some of their upcoming scheduled activities, and the group’s appearance on the SBS Power FM radio show “Wendy’s Young Street” has been canceled entirely.

Kyehoon and Donghwa will still be participating in KickFlip’s pre-recording and live performance for MBC M’s “Show Champion” on October 14, as well as the pre-recording for Mnet’s “M Countdown” on October 15. However, Kyehoon will not be appearing as a MC on this week’s episode of “M Countdown.”

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYPE. Kyehoon and Donghwa visited the hospital today due to fever and body aches. Following medical evaluation, they were advised to get sufficient rest. As a result, we regret to inform you that they will be unable to participate in certain scheduled activities to allow for adequate rest and recovery. KickFlip’s appearance on SBS Power FM’s “Wendy’s Young Street,” which was scheduled to be recorded today (October 13), has been canceled. However, their appearance on MBC FM4U’s “ZEROBASEONE’s Close Friend” will proceed with the remaining four members, excluding Kyehoon and Donghwa. Additionally, Kyehoon and Donghwa will only participate in a limited number of scheduled activities this week.

The pre-recording and live performance for MBC M’s “Show Champion” on October 14, as well as the pre-recording for Mnet’s “M Countdown” on October 15, will proceed as scheduled. However, please note that Kyehoon will not be participating in his MC duties on “M Countdown.” This decision was made with the artist’s health as the top priority, and we kindly ask for your understanding. We will inform you of any changes regarding the schedule thereafter. We ask for your understanding once again. We are doing our utmost to ensure the artist recovers fully. Thank you.

Get well soon, Kyehoon and Donghwa!