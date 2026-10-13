October Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between September 13 and October 13.

Song Kang topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,017,408 for October. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” “Kang Pio,” and “Lee Jun Young,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “immerse,” “transform,” and “gentle.” Song Kang’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.47 percent positive reactions.

The stars of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” swept the top two spots on this month’s list, where Lee Jun Young took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,799,264.

Ji Chang Wook, who recently starred in “The Scandal,” ranked third for October with a brand reputation index of 3,136,255.

Seo Kang Jun, who is currently starring in “A Love Other Than Yours,” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,109,962.

Finally, Kong Hyo Jin, who recently starred in “A Bona Fide Killer,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,849,138.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Song Kang in his film “Beautiful Vampire” on Viki below:

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And check out Ji Chang Wook’s recent variety show “Kumusta” here:

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Or binge-watch Kong Hyo Jin’s drama “A Bona Fide Killer” below:

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