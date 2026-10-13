October Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 13, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between September 13 and October 13.

Song Kang topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,017,408 for October. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” “Kang Pio,” and “Lee Jun Young,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “immerse,” “transform,” and “gentle.” Song Kang’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.47 percent positive reactions.

The stars of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” swept the top two spots on this month’s list, where Lee Jun Young took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,799,264.

Ji Chang Wook, who recently starred in “The Scandal,” ranked third for October with a brand reputation index of 3,136,255.

Seo Kang Jun, who is currently starring in “A Love Other Than Yours,” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,109,962.

Finally, Kong Hyo Jin, who recently starred in “A Bona Fide Killer,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,849,138.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Song Kang
  2. Lee Jun Young
  3. Ji Chang Wook
  4. Seo Kang Jun
  5. Kong Hyo Jin
  6. Son Ye Jin
  7. Ahn Eun Jin
  8. Ha Seok Jin
  9. Jung Jun Won
  10. Lee Jun Hyuk
  11. Nana
  12. Ahn Bo Hyun
  13. Yoo Seung Ho
  14. Kim Hye Soo
  15. Ryu Jun Yeol
  16. EXID’s Hani
  17. Jung Eun Chae
  18. Jang Gyuri
  19. Yoon Yoo Sun
  20. Lee Hyun Jin
  21. Sul Kyung Gu
  22. Lee Sang Yi
  23. Park You Na
  24. Cho Yeo Jeong
  25. Lee Joo Ahn
  26. Jang Seo Hee
  27. Jeon Hye Won
  28. Lee Min Woo
  29. Oh Dae Hwan
  30. Kim Ji Jun

Watch Song Kang in his film “Beautiful Vampire” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Ji Chang Wook’s recent variety show “Kumusta” here:

Watch Now

Or binge-watch Kong Hyo Jin’s drama “A Bona Fide Killer” below:

Watch Now

Ahn Bo Hyun
Ahn Eun Jin
Cho Yeo Jeong
Ha Seok Jin
Hani
Jang Gyuri
Jang Seo Hee
Jeon Hye Won
Ji Chang Wook
Jung Eun Chae
Jung Jun Won
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Ji Hun
Kong Hyo Jin
Lee Hyun Jin
Lee Joo Ahn
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Min Woo
Lee Sang Yi
Nana
Oh Dae Hwan
Park You Na
Ryu Jun Yeol
Seo Kang Jun
Son Ye Jin
Song Kang
Yoo Seung Ho
Yoon Yoo Sun

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