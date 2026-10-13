BLACKPINK's Rosé To Perform At 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala

BLACKPINK’s Rosé will be performing at this year’s LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles!

The 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala will be held on November 7, with Gucci returning as the gala’s presenting sponsor. This year’s event will honor filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and artist Vija Celmins.

Museum trustee Eva Chow, who co-chairs the annual gala with Leonardo DiCaprio, remarked, “The LACMA Art+Film Gala celebrates creative icons and the connections between all forms of creativity, all around the world. As a global pop superstar, Rosé will amplify the spirit of the evening with her incomparable talent and style.”

Past LACMA Art+Film performers have included Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, Elton John, Lenny Kravitz, Annie Lennox, Beck, Stevie Wonder, Florence and the Machine, Anderson .Paak, and Sting.

LACMA, which stands for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, is the largest art museum in the Western United States.

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